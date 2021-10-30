Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 484 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.26.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $354.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

