Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after buying an additional 365,102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

