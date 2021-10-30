Datamine FLUX 1-Day Volume Tops $4,487.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $263,855.03 and $4,487.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 756,740 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

