Datum (DAT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,318.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $885,376.24 and $33,318.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00097093 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.