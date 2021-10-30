DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-$9.15 EPS.

DaVita stock traded down $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. 2,082,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. DaVita has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.