Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $492,718.29 and approximately $1,795.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00237455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00097240 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

