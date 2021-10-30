DECOIN Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $789,467.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,237,005 coins and its circulating supply is 55,739,323 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

