Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Up 0.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 59,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 220,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Defense Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.