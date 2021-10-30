Delphy Price Down 4.7% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $61,016.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00236783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00096933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

