Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stake Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Deluxe by 289.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.66. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

