Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 438 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 462,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after buying an additional 59,909 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $597,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 423,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

