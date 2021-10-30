Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $581.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

