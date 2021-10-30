Deutsche Bank AG Has $261,000 Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Miller Industries worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $36.14 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $412.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

