Deutsche Bank AG Has $267,000 Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

