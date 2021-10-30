Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 169.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 453.7% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 69.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 54,248 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATHA opened at $13.07 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $487.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.57.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.