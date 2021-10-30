Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,466,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $9,000,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $7,880,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,125,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $846.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.56. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $152,921.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

