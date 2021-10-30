Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 160,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.75. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

