Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €15.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.40 ($14.59).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.44 ($11.10) on Wednesday. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day moving average is €9.87.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

