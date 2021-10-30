Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic stock opened at €136.70 ($160.82) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €139.95.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.