Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

