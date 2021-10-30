Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 313 ($4.09) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £556.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.54.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.