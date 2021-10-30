Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

DVN opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

