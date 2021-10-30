DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DexCom stock traded up $52.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $623.21. 1,287,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day moving average is $453.53. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $627.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.76, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.00.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

