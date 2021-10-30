Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives C$8.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The stock has a market cap of C$582.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.76 and a one year high of C$9.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.93.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

