Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.60. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 67,813 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $705.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

