Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLR. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.67.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.81 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.