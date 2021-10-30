DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,925. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

