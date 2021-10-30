Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 27,941 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $560,403.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.41.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.