Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.28% of Bank of Commerce worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.