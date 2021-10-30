Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 40,403 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of ACM Research worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in ACM Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.97. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

