Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.94 Million Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 262,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

MG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $9.82 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a PE ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.