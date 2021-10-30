DinoSwap Reaches Market Cap of $14.99 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $836,313.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00095770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,447.28 or 1.00249873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.06948790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00023674 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 100,902,040 coins and its circulating supply is 52,179,231 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

