Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $41.84

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $45.47. Discovery shares last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

