Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DSEY. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $3,159,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

