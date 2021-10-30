DOGGY (DOGGY) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.35 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $43.35 million and $13.25 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.88 or 0.99998016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.70 or 0.06975262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022708 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,048,183,176 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

