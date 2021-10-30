Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1,031.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

