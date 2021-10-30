Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,630. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

