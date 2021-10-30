DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Major Shareholder Sells $2,028,100,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.41.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

