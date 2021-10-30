DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,531,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 51,409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 283,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,042,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 576,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 396,497 shares in the last quarter.

DSL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 266,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,176. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

