Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.