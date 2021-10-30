Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Issues Earnings Results

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. 76,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

