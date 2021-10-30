Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Drax Group stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $7.42.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

