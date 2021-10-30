DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $779.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 222,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 191.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

