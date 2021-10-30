Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 2644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $834.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

