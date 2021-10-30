Drive Shack (LON:DS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Drive Shack (LON:DS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Shore Capital lifted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.