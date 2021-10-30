Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.840 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

DRVN traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 922,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 79.20.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Driven Brands by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Driven Brands by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

