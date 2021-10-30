Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRVN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Driven Brands by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

