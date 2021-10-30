DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$5.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.700-$5.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.20.

DTE traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 762,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,075. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

