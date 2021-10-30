DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.
DTE Energy stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.
In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.