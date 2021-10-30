DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Several analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

