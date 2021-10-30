DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 762,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,219. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.20.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

